$2.10 EPS Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,013,762 shares of company stock worth $206,106,199. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.65. The stock had a trading volume of 537,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,932. Hershey has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $216.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.