$2.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will report $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $2.76. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.85. 168,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average is $166.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

