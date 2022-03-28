$29.45 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.69 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $22.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $141.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $149.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.
Several research analysts have commented on OM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 71,827 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 47.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.
OM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. 10,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Outset Medical (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.