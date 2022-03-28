$29.45 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.69 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $22.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $141.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $149.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Several research analysts have commented on OM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $752,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,382 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 71,827 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 47.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

OM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. 10,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

