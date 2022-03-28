$311.26 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) will report $311.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $314.50 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,803. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

