473 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.50. 1,375,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.53. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

