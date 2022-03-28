$574.47 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) to post $574.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.40 million and the lowest is $572.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $463.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

LFUS stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.57. 2,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,152. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Littelfuse by 108.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Littelfuse by 638.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 147,433 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 54.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

