$58.95 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will report $58.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.54 million and the highest is $60.36 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,540. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

