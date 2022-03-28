584 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $511.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,374. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.11. The company has a market cap of $481.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $360.55 and a 12 month high of $516.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

