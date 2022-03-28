AAX Token (AAB) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AAX Token (AAB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001937 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. AAX Token has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00035589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00110366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

