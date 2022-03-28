Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Short Interest Update

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
OTCMKTS LQSIF traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. 13,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,493. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Alcanna has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.06.
Alcanna Company Profile (Get Rating)
