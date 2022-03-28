Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.
NYSE:PINE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.
In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goff John C bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
