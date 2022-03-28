Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goff John C bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.