Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 18,589 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75.

On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,714.50.

On Monday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,826 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00.

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.