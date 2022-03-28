Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 18,589 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75.
- On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,714.50.
- On Monday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,826 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.
Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.80.
ALTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
