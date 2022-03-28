Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALTG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,343. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 223,961 shares of company stock worth $2,940,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

