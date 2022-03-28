Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,769. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $253.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

