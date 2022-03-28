Analysts Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Humacyte by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humacyte stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,093. Humacyte has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.