Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) will post sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $12.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $5.02 on Friday, reaching $185.44. 46,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,838. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

