Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.86 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $36.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.03. 13,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $162.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

