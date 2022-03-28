Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BTRS reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTRS. Citigroup upped their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.05. 12,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,147. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,057,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.