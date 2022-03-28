Analysts Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.38 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $31.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,040,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 82,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,102. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.89. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

