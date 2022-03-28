Analysts Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) PT at $33.31

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIGS. Cowen raised their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in FIGS by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 1,735,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,781. FIGS has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

