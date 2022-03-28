AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 12-Month High at $326.74

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $326.74 and last traded at $326.35, with a volume of 11159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AON by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AON by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in AON by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AON by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

