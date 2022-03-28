ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

ARX traded down C$0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.96. 189,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,020. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$7.26 and a one year high of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.75.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.81.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

