Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Arlo Technologies also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 18,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,707. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

