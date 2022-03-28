Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $60,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.