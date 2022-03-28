Atlantic American Co. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

AAME remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.11. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

