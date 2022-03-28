Atlantic American Co. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.
AAME remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.11. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.70.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic American (AAME)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.