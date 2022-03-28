Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,934. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.17.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $175.23. The company had a trading volume of 555,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $194.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

