Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,903,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.