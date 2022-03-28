Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 117 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.95. The company had a trading volume of 599,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,905. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $198.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

