Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 518 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.05. 1,180,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $93.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

