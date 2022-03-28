Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.93. The company had a trading volume of 663,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

