Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Up 119.5% in March

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBDO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.80. 6,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,212. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.