Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

Shares of BCS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 442,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

