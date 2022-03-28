Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.
Shares of BCS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 442,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $12.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
About Barclays (Get Rating)
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
