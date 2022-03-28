Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.25.

Shares of BTDPY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

