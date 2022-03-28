Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €107.00 ($117.58) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €102.40 ($112.53).

ETR:BMW traded down €0.58 ($0.64) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €77.89 ($85.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.47. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

