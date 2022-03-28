BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Up 3.7%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.04. 12,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,252,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $895.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 842,747 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $12,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 406,148 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

