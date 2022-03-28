Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Down 6.5%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.46. 21,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 816,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.
About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
