Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits One Day Volume of $8,175.00

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $36,289.12 and approximately $8,175.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.97 or 0.07120005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.21 or 0.99894400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

