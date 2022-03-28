BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $271,776.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $271,776.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.00423726 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00093172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00106968 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,971,871,089 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

