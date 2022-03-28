BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE MVT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.81. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.