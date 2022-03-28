BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE MVT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.81. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

