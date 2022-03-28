Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.93. 130,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,739. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.0613 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

