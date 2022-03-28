Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.75. 39,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $155.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

