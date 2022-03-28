Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,136 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

MO traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. 605,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,639,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

