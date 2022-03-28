Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 961.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDEC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

