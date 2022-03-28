Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $386,000.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella bought 1,800 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMEZ stock remained flat at $19.57 on Monday. 6,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of 20.17. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 17.61 and a 12-month high of 29.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

