Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $128,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.02. 15,932,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,558,127. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17.

