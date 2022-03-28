Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 81,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

GEM traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $33.92. 132,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $41.65.

