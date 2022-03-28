Bondly (BONDLY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.42 Million

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bondly has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

