Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) to report sales of $89.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $47.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $426.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.55 million to $473.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $454.93 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $489.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HT. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE HT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 117,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,329. The stock has a market cap of $354.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

