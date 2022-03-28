Brokerages Anticipate Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novartis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.51. Novartis reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novartis will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $194.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

