Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $8,255,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,474 shares of company stock worth $52,612,131 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.43. 3,359,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,413. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.32 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.57.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

